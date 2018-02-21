Deployment: The Fight and The Family

Thousands of Fort Carson soldiers are set to deploy this Spring to Afghanistan, and while they have been training for months, long term separation from their family is something the Mountain Post takes very seriously, and works to ease the transition, and the stress.

For Captain Tyler Wood, his wife Jessica and 3-year-old daughter Adelyn, time is the enemy for now. Spending quality time together in the run up to Captain Wood's second deployment to Afghanistan and his First Stryker Brigade Combat Team, it's the first time for this couple, with a young child at home.

Captain Wood told me the hardest part about being away from his family for an extended period of time is that time isn't going to stop. His wife, Jessica, says that now she has to not only consider her husband being away and the risks involved on the battlefield, she has to prepare mentally to parent her daughter alone while he's away.

Tyler and his men have been through intense training for months in the run up to Afghanistan, which has already meant a lot of time away from home, but this is different. The daily stress, worrying about his wife and daughter, is difficult, but living on post provided support, a critical element to any family dealing with deployment.

(Soldiers from Ft. Carson are reunited with their families during a homecoming event. - KOAA)

The couple tells me that it's critically important to be surrounded by so many other military wives and children who are all going through the same thing. They told me that everybody back home is here to help each other.

And to take it one step further, while Captain Wood is a leader in his own right as a company commander, Jessica has also taken on leadership responsibility of her own as a family readiness leader. She coordinates with families on post, left behind to deal with the day-to-day struggles and pressures of deployment. And that is reassuring to Tyler, knowing the resources are in place to help Jessica, Adelyn and all the other family members back home, so he can focus on the mission.

Engagement is key for all the families back home during deployment, isolation is something that all military spouses try to avoid. Jessica says the Family Nurturing Center is a key resource on post, and as the deployment date draws closer, her family readiness team is growing.

One advantage the Woods have is that little Adelyn has been around daddy for three years now. She knows his face and his voice, which brings a level of comfort to Tyler for those rare times during deployment when they can connect. Tyler says that being able to talk to both Adelyn and Jessica, sharing photos and videos of deployment and what is going on while he's away is important to keep that relationship alive.

For Jessica, she says Adelyn is a good distraction, but she has unwavering faith and confidence in her husband, who has a duty to mission, and frankly told me it won't change his mentality having a daughter at home for the first time. He will continue to move forward leading his soldiers, and he knows at the end of the deployment, he will be back together with his wife and daughter.

They also told me that their experience in going through deployment alongside the men and women who serve is good for mentoring young soldiers and spouses at home. We wish all of our troops a successful mission and a safe return.

Due to security concerns, Fort Carson cannot say when the deployment will begin, only that it will take place this Spring, and generally they last anywhere from nine to twelve months.