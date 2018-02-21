Cheyenne Mountain Zoo expecting two baby giraffes this spring

(Laikipia and Muziki are expected to give birth in late April or early May. (KOAA))

The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo confirmed Wednesday afternoon that zookeepers can expect to see two new baby giraffes this spring!

Laikipia's test results came back earlier than expected today and the zoo made the announcement on Facebook. She and the other pregnant giraffe, Muziki, are due in late April or early May 2018.

The zoo says this will be giraffe baby number 200 and 201.

"We've had 199 calves to date, and that's one of the most successful breeding programs in the country," said Jenny Koch, the marketing director at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo. "We're really proud of that. We don't really know what to attribute it to. We like to say its the fresh mountain air, but our giraffes just seem healthy and happy and they breed well."

Zookeepers said two of their female giraffes bred with one of the male giraffes on Valentine's Day last year.

The zoo said it has plans to have a live streaming birth camera up closer to the due dates. More information: www.cmzoo.org/