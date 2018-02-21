Wednesday Evening Weather; Digging out of the cold

Today's Forecast:

The overall pattern right now, is much more dominated by the upper level pattern (jet stream), than by surface weather features. The relevance of it is that, because we are in such a dry climate, it is typical for the surface air to be dry. As it is now. The upper level influence is much more towards the unsettled sky side...than towards clear/stable air. So, Thursday will probably have more in the way of clouds, than blue sky. And come Friday night, a upper level disturbance in the flow will create upslope wind and snow across the area, maybe some accumulation, into Saturday morning. Temps will gradually recover, but only towards seasonal norms. I don't really foresee 50s or 60s for another 10 days.

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low - 10, High - 35. Partly cloudy & cold tonight. Partly sunny Thursday.

PUEBLO: Low - 12, High - 40. Partly cloudy & cold tonight. Partly sunny Thursday.

CANON CITY: Low - 15, High - 39. Partly cloudy & cold tonight. Partly sunny Thursday.

WOODLAND PARK: Low - 9, High - 30. Partly cloudy & cold tonight. Mostly cloudy Thursday, perhaps a flurry.

TRI-LAKES: Low - 8, High - 30. Partly cloudy & cold tonight. Mostly cloudy Thursday, perhaps a flurry.

PLAINS: Low - 12, High - 45. Partly cloudy & cold tonight. Partly sunny Thursday.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low - 18, High - 45. Partly cloudy & cold tonight. Partly sunny Thursday.

WEEKEND WEATHER: Snow will end Saturday morning, so Sunday will be the brighter day, overall. Next snow chance after Saturday morning, is Wednesday of next week.