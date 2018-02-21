Quantcast

Special Olympics CO Winter Games celebrates 30 years at Copper Mt.

Tyler Dumas
COPPER MOUNTAIN -

As the world watches the Winter Games in South Korea, another group of athletes, coaches, and supporters are gearing up for a "celebration of sportsmanship and unity" at the annual Special Olympics Colorado Winter Games.

For the 30th year, Special Olympics Colorado and Copper Mountain are working together to support Special Olympic athletes in the disciplines of alpine skiing, cross country skiing, snowboarding, and snowshoe.

The annual Games involve more than 200 participating athletes, 75 coaches, and 300 volunteers.

For those involved, these games are about more than just the competition. "It's beyond the skiing. It's about the community and progression of these athletes," said Pam Smith, the mother of athlete Jeff Gregory.

The games will be held Feb. 24 & 25 at Copper Mountain.

    With bitter temperatures and light snow around the News 5 viewing area, be sure to keep track of all weather-weather closures and delays on KOAA.com.  School Delays Banning Lewis Acad. - 2 Hours Late District 49 - 2 Hours Late. Falcon High School will be on an E-learning day schedule. (For Wed. Feb 21st) Hanover 28 - 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool Pikes Peak School of Expeditionary Learning - 2 Hours Late, No AM kindergarten or preschool The Uni...

    A bill aimed at stopping so called "disability advocates" from making money off the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) just passed the U.S. House of Representatives.  In a 225-192 vote, most House Republicans and about a dozen Democrats approved H.R. 620.  

    Days after the deadly school shooting in Florida, a man named Aaron chose to write to NBC affiliate KUSA, and share his personal story about how he was almost a school shooter. It's not for attention, Aaron did it to help even one person who may be considering the fate he once considered.

