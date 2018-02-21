Special Olympics CO Winter Games celebrates 30 years at Copper Mt.

As the world watches the Winter Games in South Korea, another group of athletes, coaches, and supporters are gearing up for a "celebration of sportsmanship and unity" at the annual Special Olympics Colorado Winter Games.

For the 30th year, Special Olympics Colorado and Copper Mountain are working together to support Special Olympic athletes in the disciplines of alpine skiing, cross country skiing, snowboarding, and snowshoe.

The annual Games involve more than 200 participating athletes, 75 coaches, and 300 volunteers.

For those involved, these games are about more than just the competition. "It's beyond the skiing. It's about the community and progression of these athletes," said Pam Smith, the mother of athlete Jeff Gregory.

The games will be held Feb. 24 & 25 at Copper Mountain.