Indiana men banned from hunting after killing Colorado bear

Two Indiana hunting instructors have been banned from hunting and possessing guns for two years after they were convicted of illegally killing a bear in western Colorado.
The Aspen Times reports 55-year-old Dan Roe and 27-year-old Alex Roe pleaded guilty Tuesday to felony willful destruction of big game and misdemeanor charges of failure to dress or care for wildlife, illegal possession of wildlife and hunting without permission.
The father and son were sentenced to two years of unsupervised probation.
Authorities say the two were hunting with a valid permit in Pitkin County in September 2016.
Prosecutors say the men killed the animal in an area where hunting was prohibited and left the carcass behind.
The men's attorney Richard Nedlin says the two did not intend to break the law.
With bitter temperatures and light snow around the News 5 viewing area, be sure to keep track of all weather-weather closures and delays on KOAA.com. School Delays Banning Lewis Acad. - 2 Hours Late District 49 - 2 Hours Late. Falcon High School will be on an E-learning day schedule. (For Wed. Feb 21st) Hanover 28 - 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool Pikes Peak School of Expeditionary Learning - 2 Hours Late, No AM kindergarten or preschool The Uni...
A bill aimed at stopping so called "disability advocates" from making money off the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) just passed the U.S. House of Representatives. In a 225-192 vote, most House Republicans and about a dozen Democrats approved H.R. 620.
With approaching winter weather coming to our area, be sure to keep track of all weather-weather closures and delays on KOAA.com.
Days after the deadly school shooting in Florida, a man named Aaron chose to write to NBC affiliate KUSA, and share his personal story about how he was almost a school shooter. It's not for attention, Aaron did it to help even one person who may be considering the fate he once considered.
