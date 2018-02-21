3 more Colorado students arrested for alleged threats

Three more students are accused of making threats against Colorado schools.

The Jefferson County School District in suburban Denver said Wednesday that a student accused of making a threat on social media against Bear Creek High School was in custody.

Meanwhile, two teenage students were arrested Tuesday in western Colorado after they were reportedly heard talking about how a mass shooting could be carried out at Caprock Academy, a charter school in Grand Junction. The Daily Sentinel reports they were released after promising to appear in court with their parents.

The arrests follow the arrest last week of a 15-year-old student at Grand Junction High School who is accused of saying he could do more damage than the Florida shooter. He is being held in a juvenile detention facility.

