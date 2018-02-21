Suspicious death investigation ongoing in Fremont County

The Fremont County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of a possible dead body found in Penrose Tuesday.
Deputies confirmed upon arrival that there was a dead body on scene. Fremont County Investigations were called to the scene.
Investigators are classifying the investigation as a suspicious death.
The investigation is ongoing, we will send updates once more information becomes available.
With bitter temperatures and light snow around the News 5 viewing area, be sure to keep track of all weather-weather closures and delays on KOAA.com. School Delays Banning Lewis Acad. - 2 Hours Late District 49 - 2 Hours Late. Falcon High School will be on an E-learning day schedule. (For Wed. Feb 21st) Hanover 28 - 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool Pikes Peak School of Expeditionary Learning - 2 Hours Late, No AM kindergarten or preschool
A bill aimed at stopping so called "disability advocates" from making money off the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) just passed the U.S. House of Representatives. In a 225-192 vote, most House Republicans and about a dozen Democrats approved H.R. 620.
With approaching winter weather coming to our area, be sure to keep track of all weather-weather closures and delays on KOAA.com.
Days after the deadly school shooting in Florida, a man named Aaron chose to write to NBC affiliate KUSA, and share his personal story about how he was almost a school shooter. It's not for attention, Aaron did it to help even one person who may be considering the fate he once considered.
