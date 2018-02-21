Quantcast

Suspicious death investigation ongoing in Fremont County

FREMONT COUNTY -

The Fremont County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of a possible dead body found in Penrose Tuesday.

Deputies confirmed upon arrival that there was a dead body on scene. Fremont County Investigations were called to the scene.

Investigators are classifying the investigation as a suspicious death.

The investigation is ongoing, we will send updates once more information becomes available. 

