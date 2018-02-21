Multiple agencies arrest wanted felon out of Teller County

Multiple agencies in Teller County arrested a wanted felon on four separate warrants Tuesday.

The Safe Streets Task Force and Teller County Sheriff's Office assisted in the apprehension of Gilbert George Rainault, also known as Tim Gibson, on four felony warrants out of Teller County.

Rainault was found in northwest Colorado Springs and was arrested by Safe Streets Task Force Agents and Colorado Springs Police without incident.

The warrants were for Criminal Impersonation, Unauthorized Residency Inn by an Adult Offender from Another State, Possession of Weapons by Previous Offender, and Theft.

Rainault also have a non-extraditable warrant out of Florida. He was booked into the El Paso County Sheriff's Office Criminal Justice Center.