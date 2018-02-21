House to hear bill requiring human trafficking prevention training for truckers

Wednesday afternoon members of the house transportation and energy committee will hear a bill that would require truckers to get human trafficking prevention training in order to get a commercial driver's license.

This is one of a few bills regarding human trafficking in the legislature this session.

Legislators will also look into a bill requiring the division of criminal justice to offer training to law enforcement agencies, organizations that provide direct services to victims, which could include school personnel.

In December, KOAA reported the concerns with human trafficking in Colorado and groups that are advocating for change.

To see the in-depth report, click here.