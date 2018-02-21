Team USA women grab first long-track speedskating medal since 2010

The U.S. has finally won a long-track speedskating medal at the Pyeongchang Olympics.

The team of Heather Bergsma, Brittany Bowe and Mia Manganello earned bronze in the women's team pursuit Wednesday.

They crossed the line in 2 minutes, 59.17 seconds in the B final.

Canada finished in 2 minutes, 59.70 seconds.

It's the first long-track speedskating medal for the U.S. since the 2010 Vancouver Games. The Americans were shut out four years ago in Sochi.

CLICK HERE FOR VIDEO