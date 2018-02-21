Quantcast

Team USA women grab first long-track speedskating medal since 20 - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

Team USA women grab first long-track speedskating medal since 2010

Posted: Updated:

The U.S. has finally won a long-track speedskating medal at the Pyeongchang Olympics.

The team of Heather Bergsma, Brittany Bowe and Mia Manganello earned bronze in the women's team pursuit Wednesday.

They crossed the line in 2 minutes, 59.17 seconds in the B final.

Canada finished in 2 minutes, 59.70 seconds.

It's the first long-track speedskating medal for the U.S. since the 2010 Vancouver Games. The Americans were shut out four years ago in Sochi.

CLICK HERE FOR VIDEO

WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Weather closures and delays

    Weather closures and delays

    Wednesday, February 21 2018 8:46 AM EST2018-02-21 13:46:53 GMT

    With bitter temperatures and light snow around the News 5 viewing area, be sure to keep track of all weather-weather closures and delays on KOAA.com.  School Delays Banning Lewis Acad. - 2 Hours Late District 49 - 2 Hours Late. Falcon High School will be on an E-learning day schedule. (For Wed. Feb 21st) Hanover 28 - 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool Pikes Peak School of Expeditionary Learning - 2 Hours Late, No AM kindergarten or preschool The Uni...

    With bitter temperatures and light snow around the News 5 viewing area, be sure to keep track of all weather-weather closures and delays on KOAA.com.  School Delays Banning Lewis Acad. - 2 Hours Late District 49 - 2 Hours Late. Falcon High School will be on an E-learning day schedule. (For Wed. Feb 21st) Hanover 28 - 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool Pikes Peak School of Expeditionary Learning - 2 Hours Late, No AM kindergarten or preschool The Uni...

  • People without disabilities use the ADA to make money; Lawmakers want it to stop

    People without disabilities use the ADA to make money; Lawmakers want it to stop

    Tuesday, February 20 2018 7:36 PM EST2018-02-21 00:36:08 GMT

    A bill aimed at stopping so called "disability advocates" from making money off the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) just passed the U.S. House of Representatives.  In a 225-192 vote, most House Republicans and about a dozen Democrats approved H.R. 620.  

    A bill aimed at stopping so called "disability advocates" from making money off the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) just passed the U.S. House of Representatives.  In a 225-192 vote, most House Republicans and about a dozen Democrats approved H.R. 620.  

  • Weather closures and delays

    Weather closures and delays

    Tuesday, February 20 2018 8:31 AM EST2018-02-20 13:31:57 GMT
    2017 Weather Closings and Delays - Snow2017 Weather Closings and Delays - Snow

    With approaching winter weather coming to our area, be sure to keep track of all weather-weather closures and delays on KOAA.com.

    With approaching winter weather coming to our area, be sure to keep track of all weather-weather closures and delays on KOAA.com.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2018, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?