Scott Promises Action On School Safety

Florida Governor Rick Scott hosted a roundtable discussion in Tallahassee Tuesday on how to improve school safety.



The discussion took place on the same day that students who survived the shooting last week at Stoneman Douglas High School traveled to the Capitol.



They plan to hold a rally Wednesday at the Capitol in hopes that it will put pressure on the state's Republican-controlled Legislature.



The fate of the new restrictions is unclear. Lawmakers have rebuffed gun restrictions since Republicans took control of the governor's office and the Legislature in 1999, but some in the GOP say they will consider the bills.



Meanwhile, the state House has voted down a motion to take up a bill that would ban assault rifles, effectively killing the measure for this session.



Topics of Tuesday's discussion included having more officers on school campus, toughening the Baker Act when it comes to taking away guns and mandatory active shooter drills.



