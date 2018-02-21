Academy D-20 receives threats, deemed not credible

Early Wednesday morning, Academy District 20 received two Safe2Tell tips indicating a threat to shoot up and blow up Air Academy High School.

According to district officials, the tipster received the threats through an anonymous app called Sahara.

The district has said there is no reason to believe the threat is credible. They said there are no suspect names, or any grudge or reason for the threat.

The Colorado Springs Police Department, El Paso County Sheriff's, and Air Force Academy Security Force are investigating the threat. According to the district, there will be extra security at Air Academy High School today.

The district has asked that if anyone has information on the threat, they report it to school administration.