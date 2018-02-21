Your Healthy Family: Team approach is key in palliative care

Quantcast

Palliative care is care that focuses on providing relief from the symptoms, pain, as well as the physical and emotional stress for people living with a terminal diagnosis.  It can often be too much for a primary care doctor to manage.

Dr. Chris Ruskey, a board certified physician in family medicine as well as palliative care with Interim Healthcare in Colorado Springs explains the challenges of quality palliative care.  "When you have advanced illness enlisting the support of people who specialize in this area can be particularly beneficial. This is where the specialty palliative of care services are most useful."

Finding the right palliative care provider to bring the many needed resources under one roof is what Interim Healthcare says they specialize in.  Dr. Ruskey explains their team approach.

“Having a dedicated chaplain, counselors, and nurse practitioners is one piece of the puzzle.  We collaborate very closely with our colleagues in the other Interim Healthcare divisions.  There is a personal care services division that also involved home care rehab and hospice service, and we help to bridge all of those services.”

The key to bringing all those services together is a physician leading the team says Dr. Ruskey.  “As a physician oversight where I'm actually directly involved doing home calls doing visits in our clinic is also key.”

