Quantcast

Evangelist Billy Graham has died at age 99 - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

Evangelist Billy Graham has died at age 99

Posted: Updated:
MONTREAT, N.C. (AP) -

The Rev. Billy Graham, counselor to presidents and the most widely heard Christian evangelist in history, has died at age 99.
  
Spokesman Mark DeMoss says Graham died Wednesday morning at his home in Montreat, North Carolina.
  
He had been treated in recent years for cancer, pneumonia and other ailments. His wife, Ruth, died in 2007. Graham reached more than 200 million through his appearances and millions more through his pioneering use of television and radio.
  
Unlike many traditional evangelists, he abandoned narrow fundamentalism to engage broader society. His message and service to U.S. presidents from Dwight Eisenhower to George W. Bush earned him the nickname "America's Pastor." In 1995 his Evangelistic Association designated his son William Franklin Graham III as the ministry's leader.

WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Weather closures and delays

    Weather closures and delays

    Wednesday, February 21 2018 1:59 AM EST2018-02-21 06:59:43 GMT

    With approaching winter weather coming to our area, be sure to keep track of all weather-weather closures and delays on KOAA.com.

    With approaching winter weather coming to our area, be sure to keep track of all weather-weather closures and delays on KOAA.com.

  • People without disabilities use the ADA to make money; Lawmakers want it to stop

    People without disabilities use the ADA to make money; Lawmakers want it to stop

    Tuesday, February 20 2018 7:36 PM EST2018-02-21 00:36:08 GMT

    A bill aimed at stopping so called "disability advocates" from making money off the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) just passed the U.S. House of Representatives.  In a 225-192 vote, most House Republicans and about a dozen Democrats approved H.R. 620.  

    A bill aimed at stopping so called "disability advocates" from making money off the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) just passed the U.S. House of Representatives.  In a 225-192 vote, most House Republicans and about a dozen Democrats approved H.R. 620.  

  • Weather closures and delays

    Weather closures and delays

    Tuesday, February 20 2018 8:31 AM EST2018-02-20 13:31:57 GMT
    2017 Weather Closings and Delays - Snow2017 Weather Closings and Delays - Snow

    With approaching winter weather coming to our area, be sure to keep track of all weather-weather closures and delays on KOAA.com.

    With approaching winter weather coming to our area, be sure to keep track of all weather-weather closures and delays on KOAA.com.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2018, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?