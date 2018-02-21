Weather Alert Day: Nasty Cold Again Today, Light Snow Possible Tonight

Today's Forecast:
Arctic air hasn't left southern Colorado yet and you're going to feel it from our bitterly cold morning all the way into the chilly afternoon. The sun will be in and out today through the clouds similar to yesterday, and while that solar energy will keep trying to melt down some snow on the pavement, we still won't be warm enough to get much melting going in the grassy areas. Light snow is possible again later today and tonight mainly through the front range and I-25 corridor but a few areas in the plains like La Junta may grab a quick snow shower. Totals generally look to be a few tenths to an inch from Woodland Park to Springs and through Fremont county. The Sangre De Cristos may see a bit more snow today and tonight with bigger accumulations likely especially over 10,000 feet.
COLORADO SPRINGS: High - 22; Low - 10. Mix of clouds and sun with chilly skies and an afternoon breeze. Light snow possible this evening, accumulations between a few tenths to 1 inch possible.
PUEBLO: High - 27; Low - 12. Partly cloudy skies and cold today. Very chilly tonight with flurries possible.
CANON CITY: High - 25; Low - 16.
WOODLAND PARK: High - 23; Low - 10.
TRI-LAKES: High - Upper Teens; Low - 10s.
PLAINS: High - 20s/30s; Low - 10s.
WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High - 30s; Low - 10s.
WEEKEND OUTLOOK OR NEXT WEATHER MAKER:
With bitter temperatures and light snow around the News 5 viewing area, be sure to keep track of all weather-weather closures and delays on KOAA.com. School Delays Banning Lewis Acad. - 2 Hours Late District 49 - 2 Hours Late. Falcon High School will be on an E-learning day schedule. (For Wed. Feb 21st) Hanover 28 - 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool Pikes Peak School of Expeditionary Learning - 2 Hours Late, No AM kindergarten or preschool The Uni...
