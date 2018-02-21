KOAA 5 Olympic Coverage: Wednesday February 21

KOAA 5 is your home for coverage of the Winter Olympic games in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

Here is a list of the events for Wednesday, February 21

1:00 p.m.

Speed Skating - Team pursuit finals offer the powerful Dutch a shot at two Speed Skating gold medals; Japan is a favorite in the women’s event, while New Zealand, with just one Winter Olympic medal entering PyeongChang, has podium potential in the men’s.

Cross Country - In Cross-Country, a U.S. line-up featuring several strong and experienced freestyle sprinters has dark-horse potential in the men’s team sprint event.

6:00 p.m.

Freestyle - Freestyle coverage includes the men’s halfpipe final, where defending Olympic champion David Wise leads a talented U.S. contingent.

Alpine - In Alpine, Mikaela Shiffrin starts her run at a second 2018 Olympics gold medal while Lindsey Vonn aims for her second medal in as many days in the downhill phase of the women's combined. On the men's side, Austria’s Marcel Hirscher looks to earn his third gold medal of these Olympics in the men’s slalom.

Bobsled - The women’s Bobsled podium in PyeongChang could feature the same pilots as in Sochi – Team USA’s Elana Meyers Taylor (silver) and Jamie Greubel Poser (bronze), plus two-time defending Olympic gold medalist Kaillie Humphries of Canada.

Cross Country - Another void could be filled as Jessie Diggins and Co. enter the team sprint seeking Team USA’s first Olympic medal in a women’s Cross-Country event.

9:35 p.m.

Snowboarding - In Snowboarding, it's men's and women's parallel giant slalom qualifying.

3:05 a.m.

Alpine - American Lindsey Vonn, 33, seeks a second downhill gold eight years after victory in Vancouver; any medal would make her the oldest woman in Alpine history to climb an Olympic podium.

Figure Skating - Figure Skating continues with the ladies’ short program. Team USA is represented by upstart Bradie Tennell, fresh off victory at the 2018 U.S. Championships; 2010 Olympian Mirai Nagasu; and 18-year-old Karen Chen, who placed fourth at last year’s World Championships. Yevgenia Medvedeva, competing as an Olympic Athlete from Russia (OAR), is the gold-medal favorite.

Bobsled - American Elana Meyers Taylor begins her quest to upgrade her women’s Bobsled silver medal from Sochi and action continues in Short Track.

Wednesday 2/21:

4:30 a.m. - 7:00 a.m. - News 5 Today

4:00 p.m. - News 5 Special Edition

5:00 p.m. - News 5 at 5 p.m.

5:30 p.m. - Olympic Zone

12:00 a.m. - News 5 Special Edition