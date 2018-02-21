UCCS holds Olympics watch party for business student Mirai Nagasu

Students and staff gather to watch Mirai Nagasu compete in the winter Olympics at Clyde's Gastropub on the UCCS campus. (KOAA)

As the world watched Mirai Nagasu compete, there was a group of her classmates closer to home watching her take the ice.

Nagasu is an International Business student at UCCS right here in Olympic City, USA and she trains at the Olympic Training Center in downtown Colorado Springs.

Some of her classmates at the Clyde's Gastropub on campus came to watch her take the ice, only a few days after she completed the first triple axel jump on Olympic ice and got a bronze medal.

They say it's pretty incredible to see one of their own going for gold.

"She is most definitely making Colorado Springs proud and UCCS proud by leaps and bounds, the medaling helps but it definitely, just going and competing is a huge thing, it's a big deal for us and she has represented us really well," Jeremy Tole, Clyde's Gastropub manager said.

Nagasu will compete again on Thursday night for the women's long program