Pueblo D-60 asking for community feedback on district improvement

Pueblo School District 60 is asking for your help to help make the district better.

D-60 is holding a series of meetings Wednesday and Thursday on how to improve the school district.

An independent agency will be running the focus groups.

D60 Communications Direction Dalton Sprouse said the district hasn't completed a strategic plan in more than five years.

He said with the district on the rise, it is a good time to listen to people on how to keep that momentum going.

"We know that our schools are starting to improve. We know that our community is kind of rallying around us again, but we want to inspire community confidence. We want the entire community to love their public schools and support them in any way they can. This is a great start," Sprouse said.

Public Focus Group Schedule:

February 21

9:00 - 10:30 a.m. | Fellowship of the Rockies | 3892 W. Northern Ave

4:00 - 5:30 p.m. | El Pueblo History Museum | 301 N. Union Ave.

February 22

9:00 - 10:30 a.m. | Praise Assembly of God | 2000 Troy Ave.

4:15 - 5:45 p.m. | Center for American Values | 101 S. Main St.

6:00 - 7:30 p.m. | Centennial High School | 2525 Mountview Dr.

CLICK HERE for a link to the strategic plan survey.