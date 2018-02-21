With bitter temperatures and light snow around the News 5 viewing area, be sure to keep track of all weather-weather closures and delays on KOAA.com.

School Delays

Banning Lewis Acad. - 2 Hours Late

District 49 - 2 Hours Late. Falcon High School will be on an E-learning day schedule. (For Wed. Feb 21st)

Hanover 28 - 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool

Pikes Peak School of Expeditionary Learning - 2 Hours Late, No AM kindergarten or preschool

The University School: Opening at 10 am (Effective tomorrow - Wed Feb 21st)

Side streets are slick, most of the main roads have been treated and are in pretty good shape. Fog and freezing fog should develop overnight, that combined with icy side streets and very cold air could create hazardous conditions. There won't be much wind, but even a light breeze in these temps will create wind chills below zero.

The next piece of energy arrives late Wednesday afternoon and evening with flurries possible again. At this time it looks like most of the accumulating snow will be along and west of I-25. It will be very cold again Wednesday with highs below freezing.There will be a mini warming trend Thursday Into Friday, but expect another disturbance set to roll in late Friday into Saturday with still more snow possible lower elevations as well as mountains. Temps will stay colder than normal until Tuesday.

Send photos to mypics@koaa.com or share via social media Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Check back here as News 5 will keep you updated on any road closures or school delays as the situation develops.

RELATED:

Latest First Alert 5 Forecast

Traffic conditions updates