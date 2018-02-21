Pueblo Rocks sent to those affected by Florida school shooting

Pueblo's "Kindness Rocks" chapter sent positive messages to those affected by the Florida school shooting.
The group, which said its purpose is to "spread kindness through the love of art" by hiding rocks around Pueblo, is working with a chapter in Florida to ship about 20 rocks to the area.
The rocks will be decorated with messages of hope, optimism and support for those affected by the shooting.
Days after the deadly school shooting in Florida, a man named Aaron chose to write to NBC affiliate KUSA, and share his personal story about how he was almost a school shooter. It's not for attention, Aaron did it to help even one person who may be considering the fate he once considered.
A bill aimed at stopping so called "disability advocates" from making money off the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) just passed the U.S. House of Representatives. In a 225-192 vote, most House Republicans and about a dozen Democrats approved H.R. 620.
With approaching winter weather coming to our area, be sure to keep track of all weather-weather closures and delays on KOAA.com.
Getting a healthy dinner every day can be a struggle for some kids in Pueblo because their families can't afford it.
