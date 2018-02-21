Pueblo Rocks sent to those affected by Florida school shooting

Pueblo's "Kindness Rocks" chapter sent positive messages to those affected by the Florida school shooting.

The group, which said its purpose is to "spread kindness through the love of art" by hiding rocks around Pueblo, is working with a chapter in Florida to ship about 20 rocks to the area.

The rocks will be decorated with messages of hope, optimism and support for those affected by the shooting.

CLICK HERE for more information about how to get involved