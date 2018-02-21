KOAA Athlete of the Week: Cole Sienknecht, Manitou Springs Basketball

Our KOAA News5 Athlete of the Week is Cole Sienknecht of Manitou Springs basketball.
Sienknecht averages almost 23.7 points a game for the Mustangs and leads the team is just about every other category.
He'll head off to Western State next season to play basketball but he'll leave behind his 1,000 career total with the program.
"It's surreal," Sienknecht said. "I never thought I was going to be able to do it but we didn't even know that I did it! It was a couple of days after that Vecc (assistant coach Brian Vecchio) told me and I finally passed it and it was just unreal. I didn't think that was gonna happen in my career."
Days after the deadly school shooting in Florida, a man named Aaron chose to write to NBC affiliate KUSA, and share his personal story about how he was almost a school shooter. It's not for attention, Aaron did it to help even one person who may be considering the fate he once considered.
A bill aimed at stopping so called "disability advocates" from making money off the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) just passed the U.S. House of Representatives. In a 225-192 vote, most House Republicans and about a dozen Democrats approved H.R. 620.
With approaching winter weather coming to our area, be sure to keep track of all weather-weather closures and delays on KOAA.com.
Getting a healthy dinner every day can be a struggle for some kids in Pueblo because their families can't afford it.
