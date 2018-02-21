KOAA Athlete of the Week: Cole Sienknecht, Manitou Springs Basketball

Our KOAA News5 Athlete of the Week is Cole Sienknecht of Manitou Springs basketball.

Sienknecht averages almost 23.7 points a game for the Mustangs and leads the team is just about every other category.

He'll head off to Western State next season to play basketball but he'll leave behind his 1,000 career total with the program.

"It's surreal," Sienknecht said. "I never thought I was going to be able to do it but we didn't even know that I did it! It was a couple of days after that Vecc (assistant coach Brian Vecchio) told me and I finally passed it and it was just unreal. I didn't think that was gonna happen in my career."