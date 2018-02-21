Kids receive free dinner at Rawlings Library

Getting a healthy dinner every day can be a struggle for some kids in Pueblo because their families can't afford it.

It's why Pueblo City Schools and Pueblo City-County Library District are teaming up to provide a new food program at Rawlings Library.

"This really helps us."

For Nancy Garcia, receiving a free meal for her two kids is a blessing as it provides "extra nourishment, nutrition for the kids."

The meals are coming at a time when money is a little tight. Garcia's family just moved to Pueblo.

"We're currently looking for employment...we were offered the meal and we thought it was really something nice for the kids."

Jessica Garcia said, "I ate some yogurt and it was good."

Yogurt, apple sauce, celery sticks, milk, and a cheese stick are the items included in one of the menus of the AfterSchool Food Program at Rawlings Library.

Jon Walker, executive director for Pueblo City-County Library District, said, "What we've learned over the years is that we have a lot of kids coming in to some of our libraries who sometimes have hunger pains...it's not their fault they're in these circumstances and so we want to help them out in any way we can."

The meals are now being served Monday-Friday for all kids up to 18 years of age.

Walker said, "For some kids this will be their dinner. This will be their meal."

Jill Kidd, director of nutritional services for Pueblo City Schools, said, "It's available to us in Pueblo because of our high numbers of free and reduced students in the school district. We have 78 percent of our students right now that qualify for free meals."

The percentage shows just how many kids are in need.

Walker said, "To be able to provide this and then...hopefully make these kids more successful with the rest of their lives means a lot."

Funding is provided through the USDA's Child and Adult Care Food Program.

Meals are available Monday-Thursday at 4 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. On Fridays meals are only available at 4 p.m.

Pueblo City Schools offers supper for students in other after school programs. Supper is served to students who participate in after school enrichment programs at: