Pueblo West firefighters rescue dog stuck in reservoir spillway

LAKE PUEBLO -

Pueblo West Firefighters rescued a dog Tuesday afternoon after it fell into the spillway at Lake Pueblo.

Firefighters said the dog, named Hershey, was at the lake with their owners when it panicked and ran out of a car and over a wall.

Fire officials said the dog fell about 25 feet. It injured its leg and had a couple cuts from the fall.

Firefighters scaled the steep wall, and put the dog into a bag and brought the bag back up the ladder, where they took pictures with Hershey after the successful rescue.

The dog was returned to its owner and was taken to a vet for examination.

