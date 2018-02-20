Vonn takes bronze medal in women's downhill

Sofia Goggia of Italy has won the women's Olympic downhill, with good friend Lindsey Vonn taking the bronze.
Ragnhild Mowinckel of Norway was the surprise silver medalist after turning in a sizzling run as the 19th racer on the course. Mowinckel also earned silver in the giant slalom at these Games.
Goggia finished in a time of 1 minute, 39.22 seconds to hold off Mowinckel by 0.09 seconds. Vonn finished 0.47 seconds behind Goggia.
At 33, Vonn becomes the oldest female medalist in Alpine skiing at the Winter Games. The record was held by Austria's Michaela Dorfmeister, who was just shy of her 33rd birthday when she won the downhill and the super-G at the 2006 Turin Olympics. This is likely Vonn's last Olympic downhill race.
With approaching winter weather coming to our area, be sure to keep track of all weather-weather closures and delays on KOAA.com.
Days after the deadly school shooting in Florida, a man named Aaron chose to write to NBC affiliate KUSA, and share his personal story about how he was almost a school shooter. It's not for attention, Aaron did it to help even one person who may be considering the fate he once considered.
According to the Food and Drug Administration, a number of dog foods and treats are being recalled.
Colorado lawmakers introduced a handful of bills at the start of the legislative session that could change some laws regarding guns here in Colorado.
