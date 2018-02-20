Quantcast

Vonn takes bronze medal in women's downhill - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

Vonn takes bronze medal in women's downhill

Posted: Updated:
PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (AP) -

Sofia Goggia of Italy has won the women's Olympic downhill, with good friend Lindsey Vonn taking the bronze.
  
Ragnhild Mowinckel of Norway was the surprise silver medalist after turning in a sizzling run as the 19th racer on the course. Mowinckel also earned silver in the giant slalom at these Games.
  
Goggia finished in a time of 1 minute, 39.22 seconds to hold off Mowinckel by 0.09 seconds. Vonn finished 0.47 seconds behind Goggia.
  
At 33, Vonn becomes the oldest female medalist in Alpine skiing at the Winter Games. The record was held by Austria's Michaela Dorfmeister, who was just shy of her 33rd birthday when she won the downhill and the super-G at the 2006 Turin Olympics. This is likely Vonn's last Olympic downhill race.

WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Weather closures and delays

    Weather closures and delays

    Tuesday, February 20 2018 8:31 AM EST2018-02-20 13:31:57 GMT
    2017 Weather Closings and Delays - Snow2017 Weather Closings and Delays - Snow

    With approaching winter weather coming to our area, be sure to keep track of all weather-weather closures and delays on KOAA.com.

    With approaching winter weather coming to our area, be sure to keep track of all weather-weather closures and delays on KOAA.com.

  • "I was almost a school shooter"

    "I was almost a school shooter"

    Tuesday, February 20 2018 3:04 PM EST2018-02-20 20:04:09 GMT

    Days after the deadly school shooting in Florida, a man named Aaron chose to write to NBC affiliate KUSA, and share his personal story about how he was almost a school shooter. It's not for attention, Aaron did it to help even one person who may be considering the fate he once considered.

    Days after the deadly school shooting in Florida, a man named Aaron chose to write to NBC affiliate KUSA, and share his personal story about how he was almost a school shooter. It's not for attention, Aaron did it to help even one person who may be considering the fate he once considered.

  • Dog foods recalled for possible salmonella and 'euthanasia drug'

    Dog foods recalled for possible salmonella and 'euthanasia drug'

    Monday, February 19 2018 6:12 PM EST2018-02-19 23:12:52 GMT

    According to the Food and Drug Administration, a number of dog foods and treats are being recalled. 

    According to the Food and Drug Administration, a number of dog foods and treats are being recalled. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2018, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?