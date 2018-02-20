Forest Service nearing approval of visitor cap for Hanging Lake

The National Forest Service drafted a decision, which would add visitor limits to Hanging Lake, one of Colorado's most popular hiking destinations.

The U.S. Forest Service is proposing limiting visitors to 615 people per day during all seasons, as well as a shuttle system to handle traffic during the peak seasons in the late spring, summer and fall. The plan would also allow for adjustments to the plan as deemed necessary.

About 1,000 people have visited the site per day

Under the proposal, hikers would reserve their spots by paying a fee. The Forest Service said the funds collected from the fees would fund maintenance and management of the area. That fee has not been released.

The draft decision allows for a 45 day objection period. Anyone wishing to object to the plan can send objections via mail to: Reviewing Officer, c/o USDA Forest Service, Region 2, Rocky Mountain Region, Attn. Objection Reviewing Officer-Planning Department, 1617 Cole Boulevard, Building 17, Lakewood, Colo. 80401.

People can also email: r02admin_review@fs.fed.us.