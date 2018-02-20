Pueblo Police search for armed robbery suspect

Pueblo Police are responding to an armed robbery in the area of 1900 Troy Ave.
Police say they are looking for a man in camouflage or hunting gear, armed with a gun.
The suspect left in an unknown direction.
We will send updates as the story develops.
With approaching winter weather coming to our area, be sure to keep track of all weather-weather closures and delays on KOAA.com.
According to the Food and Drug Administration, a number of dog foods and treats are being recalled.
Days after the deadly school shooting in Florida, a man named Aaron chose to write to NBC affiliate KUSA, and share his personal story about how he was almost a school shooter. It's not for attention, Aaron did it to help even one person who may be considering the fate he once considered.
Colorado lawmakers introduced a handful of bills at the start of the legislative session that could change some laws regarding guns here in Colorado.
