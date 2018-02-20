Quantcast

Pueblo Police search for armed robbery suspect

PUEBLO -

Pueblo Police are responding to an armed robbery in the area of 1900 Troy Ave.

Police say they are looking for a man in camouflage or hunting gear, armed with a gun.

The suspect left in an unknown direction.

We will send updates as the story develops. 

