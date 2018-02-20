Court documents reveal new details about explosion in Colorado Springs

An arrest affidavit obtained by News 5 revealed an explosion inside a Colorado Springs home caused heavy damage to the living room, blowing a hole in the ceiling.

Police arrested 63-year-old Edward Kiley Friday after he was treated for an injury after the blast at a home Friday night near E. Vermijo Avenue and Prospect Street in Colorado Springs.

Kiley was arrested on suspicion of manufacturing a marijuana concentrate, a hazardous substance incident and possession of a weapon by a previous offender.

According to the documents, Kiley told officers that "an item was thrown through a window that fell under a desk, there was a 'pop' and then the ceiling in the residence collapsed."

Officers said Kiley was bleeding from his arm and tried to leave the home in a truck along with his dog after police arrived.

When police entered the home, they said they found chemicals, fuses and other explosive-making materials inside. Officers said they found eight M-series explosive devices. Police said six of the devices were 5 inches long, one was 6 inches long and another was 2 and half inches long.

Officers also said they found hash oil and evidence of marijuana concentrate production inside the home, including empty butane cans and glassware with marijuana concentrate residue on them.

According to police, they also said they found marijuana concentrate residue on televisions near the area of the explosion. The arrest affidavit did not detail the cause of the blast.

Police said they also found several guns, which Kiley was not allowed to own following an earlier conviction on explosives charges in 2013.

As News 5 previously reported, Kiley was arrested in 2011, when he admitted to making M-80's, which are banned in the U.S. Kiley said he learned how to make explosives on the Internet.

Police, and agents with The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives took part in a 14-hour investigation at Kiley's property.

According to court records, Kiley is already out on bond. Kiley is expected back in court Thursday morning.