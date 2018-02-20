Group works to help abused, abandoned wolves

If you're looking for a reason to feel good about the world today, you don't need to look any further than the Colorado Wolf Adventures project.

The organization rescues, rehabilitates, and provides a permanent home for abused, abandoned, and relinquished wolves and wolf dogs. In an effort to raise money to pay for food and other expenses, the group hosts photo opportunities for people to interact with the wolves.

In addition to rescuing wolves, the organization also works to educate the public on all things wolf -related; from potential ecological impacts wolves can have, to working to destigmatize wolves, and educating people why they should never take a wolf as a pet.

According to the group, wolves are often taken in as pets and then given up to shelters because people find them to difficult to raise, Peggy Jehli, the wolves host, said she wants to break this cycle.

If you would like to find out more about this organization, you can click HERE to visit the Colorado Wolf Adventures web page.