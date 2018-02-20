Highway 67 closed north of Woodland Park due to "serious" crash

Colorado State Patrol responded to a crash Tuesday afternoon, which has closed Highway 67 north of Woodland Park.
The crash was reported near milemarker 89, which is just north of the Douglas County line outside of Deckers.
We are working a serious injury crash which has closed Hwy 67 at MP89 outside of Deckers. This is within Douglas County. A vehicle went down an embankment. Expect an extended closure.— CSP Castle Rock (@CSP_CastleRock) February 20, 2018
Troopers said a vehicle went down an embankment. State Patrol said drivers should expect an extended closure.
With approaching winter weather coming to our area, be sure to keep track of all weather-weather closures and delays on KOAA.com.
According to the Food and Drug Administration, a number of dog foods and treats are being recalled.
Days after the deadly school shooting in Florida, a man named Aaron chose to write to NBC affiliate KUSA, and share his personal story about how he was almost a school shooter. It's not for attention, Aaron did it to help even one person who may be considering the fate he once considered.
Colorado lawmakers introduced a handful of bills at the start of the legislative session that could change some laws regarding guns here in Colorado.
