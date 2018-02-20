Highway 67 closed north of Woodland Park due to "serious" crash

Colorado State Patrol responded to a crash Tuesday afternoon, which has closed Highway 67 north of Woodland Park.

The crash was reported near milemarker 89, which is just north of the Douglas County line outside of Deckers.

We are working a serious injury crash which has closed Hwy 67 at MP89 outside of Deckers. This is within Douglas County. A vehicle went down an embankment. Expect an extended closure. — CSP Castle Rock (@CSP_CastleRock) February 20, 2018

Troopers said a vehicle went down an embankment. State Patrol said drivers should expect an extended closure.