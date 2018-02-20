Quantcast

Highway 67 closed north of Woodland Park due to "serious" crash

DOUGLAS COUNTY -

Colorado State Patrol responded to a crash Tuesday afternoon, which has closed Highway 67 north of Woodland Park.

The crash was reported near milemarker 89, which is just north of the Douglas County line outside of Deckers. 

Troopers said a vehicle went down an embankment. State Patrol said drivers should expect an extended closure.

