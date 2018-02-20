USS Colorado commissioned in Connecticut

The newest vessel in the U.S. Navy is named after the Centennial state.

The Navy commissioned its 15th Virginia-class attack submarine Saturday at the Naval Submarine Base in New London, Conn.

The Navy calls it, "the most modern and sophisticated attack submarine in the world." The submarine is designed to carry out a multitude of missions, including special operation missions.

The Colorado is 377 feet in length, weighs 7,880 tons and operates at 25 knots when it is submerged.

The ship is outfitted with two large diameter Virginia payload tubes, which are capable of launching six Tomahawk cruise missiles. It also has two photonics masts that have visible and infrared digital cameras, which are maneuvered by a video game controller.

It's designed with a nuclear reactor plant that does not require refueling during the planned life of the ship.

This is the fourth USS Colorado. The first USS Colorado (Screw Frigate) was named after the Colorado River, the second USS Colorado (AC 7) was an armored cruiser commissioned in 1905, and the third USS Colorado (BB 45) was the lead ship of its class and was commissioned in 1923.

CLICK HERE for more information about the USS Colorado.