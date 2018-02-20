USS Colorado commissioned in Connecticut

The newest vessel in the U.S. Navy is named after the Centennial state.
The Navy commissioned its 15th Virginia-class attack submarine Saturday at the Naval Submarine Base in New London, Conn.
The Navy calls it, "the most modern and sophisticated attack submarine in the world." The submarine is designed to carry out a multitude of missions, including special operation missions.
The Colorado is 377 feet in length, weighs 7,880 tons and operates at 25 knots when it is submerged.
The ship is outfitted with two large diameter Virginia payload tubes, which are capable of launching six Tomahawk cruise missiles. It also has two photonics masts that have visible and infrared digital cameras, which are maneuvered by a video game controller.
It's designed with a nuclear reactor plant that does not require refueling during the planned life of the ship.
This is the fourth USS Colorado. The first USS Colorado (Screw Frigate) was named after the Colorado River, the second USS Colorado (AC 7) was an armored cruiser commissioned in 1905, and the third USS Colorado (BB 45) was the lead ship of its class and was commissioned in 1923.
CLICK HERE for more information about the USS Colorado.
Fort Carson is the lead agency fighting the fire with crews from all across southern Colorado assisting. Fort Carson said the fire started on a range where aviation and infantry troops were training Friday before noon and the fire quickly spread in high winds
Fort Carson is the lead agency fighting the fire with crews from all across southern Colorado assisting. Fort Carson said the fire started on a range where aviation and infantry troops were training Friday before noon and the fire quickly spread in high winds
Fort Carson Garrison Commander Ron Fitch said the Army would evaluate whether it would continue live fire training on Saturday after the Carson Midway Fire burned more than 2,100 acres Friday.
Fort Carson Garrison Commander Ron Fitch said the Army would evaluate whether it would continue live fire training on Saturday after the Carson Midway Fire burned more than 2,100 acres Friday.
Multiple agencies are working to put out the remaining 20 percent of the Carson Midway fire that destroyed three homes.
Multiple agencies are working to put out the remaining 20 percent of the Carson Midway fire that destroyed three homes.
Authorities confirmed that multiple structures were lost, and people have not been allowed to return to their homes. Evacuee Michael Kose described it as a hectic and terrifying afternoon.
Authorities confirmed that multiple structures were lost, and people have not been allowed to return to their homes. Evacuee Michael Kose described it as a hectic and terrifying afternoon.