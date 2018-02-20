State allows Summit County Mine to continue releasing high amounts of Molybdenum into water

Colorado's mountain streams and rivers make up so much of the state's beauty and recreation, as well as the drinking water.

"It's a huge concern, I know a lot of residents wrote in myself, I'm very concerned, I drink tap water out of the county and I don't want it full of who knows what," said Scott VanLoo, who's a Summit County resident.

Summit County's Climax Mine produces Molybdenum, a mineral used to harden steel and for petroleum industry lubricants and reports show, right now, the mine is releasing at times more than 10 times the state's limit.

"They worry about the people who have a copper deficiency, what percentage of the population has a copper deficiency and so there's an isolated population that will be at risk or susceptable perhaps to molybdenum," said Ronald Cohen, who's an Emeritus Professor of Civil and Environmental Engineering.

In January, the state granted Climax a third extension to continue studying the effects of the Molybdenum on Denver's water system, but what about here in Southern Colorado?

It begs the question, could the move to extend the testing deadline and make policy changes set a bad precedent?

"It really is a case by case issue and each mine has it's own unique set of problems, there are some that are very common, but the biggest problems are usually unique to the particular mine," said Cohen.

Cohen said there is no risk of contaminated water flowing into Denver from Lake Dillon making its way into Southern Colorado's drinking water.

In a letter to the state's water quality control division, Denver Water, which serves nearly 1.5 million customers, expressed concern about this latest extension because of the direct and continuing impact on it's water quality for customers.

In an email to News 5, the Colorado Department of Health and Environment declined to comment because the topic is over 30 days old.

CDPHE recommended standards not be revised until the review is complete, giving the state time to consider updating water standards.

"We don't have the evidence that it's really all that toxic, we know that at high concentrations, rats may have stunted growth, diarrhea but can we extrapolate that to human beings. we don't have that data," said Cohen.

The mine, which is owned and operated by Freeport-McMoRan didn't return phone calls made by News 5 for comment on this story.

In the meantime, those living near the mine are growing frustrated.

"How much more can we give? How many more mountain sides, how many more hill tops are we going to let go of before we say enough's enough," said VanLoo.

