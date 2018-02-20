Sky Sox holding auditions for National Anthem singers

The Colorado Sky Sox will be hosting their Annual National Anthem Auditions for the 2018 season.

Soloists, duets, trios and quartets are all invited to audition at the Chapel Hills Mall on Saturday, March 3.

Contestants will audition singing "The Star Spangled Banner" or "God Bless America" for a chance to sing at Security Service Field during the upcoming season. All performers will be judged by a panel of guest judges, as the top performer will be chosen to sing the National Anthem or 'God Bless America' on Wednesday, July 4.

The second place winner will get a chance to sing "The Star Spangled Banner" on Opening Day, April 10. The remaining winners will be invited to perform during a home game of 2018 season which goes until September 3.

Sky Sox says all vocal performances must be acappella or joined by a personal instrument and will only accept traditional renditions of the songs. Each performer may audition to either song and will be considered for each one.

To reserve an audition spot between 12:00 and 3:00 p.m. on March 3, please contact Crystal Mazey in the Sky Sox Community Relations department at (719) 597-1449 or via email at http://info@skysox.com.

Walk up auditions are welcome but will be taken on a first come, first serve basis, time permitting.