Weather Alert Day: Bitter Cold Continues With Snow

Tonight's Forecast:
A chance for isolated snow this evening and tonight, especially for the Palmer Divide and areas of Teller County. Could see around 1-3" of accumulation where that snow falls. Temperatures will be bitterly cold with low in the single digits for many. Some of the coldest locations could dip below 0° by Wednesday morning. Any areas that had melting with sunshine today will have the chance to refreeze overnight. Watch out for slick areas and plan on needing some extra time for the Wednesday commute. 

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low - 2, High - 26. Areas of snow this evening with bitterly cold lows. More cold for Wednesday.

PUEBLO: Low - 2, High - 30. Mainly dry and cold tonight. Another cold day tomorrow.

CANON CITY: Low - 4, High - 30.  Areas of snow this evening. More snow chances Wednesday PM.

WOODLAND PARK: Low - -3, High - 23. Some snow this evening with around 1-3" possible. More snow chances Wednesday PM.

TRI-LAKES: Low - -0's, High - 20's. Areas of snow tonight with 1-3" possible. Another cold day Wednesday.

PLAINS: Low - Near 0, High - Low 30's.  Mainly dry tonight. Another cold day tomorrow.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low - 0's, High - Low 30's.  Mainly dry tonight. Few flurries Wednesday. 

TOMORROW OUTLOOK OR NEXT WEATHER MAKER:  Temperatures improve a bit starting Thursday, but we'll stay below average for this time of year. The pattern will stay active with chances for areas of flurries/light snow everyday for the rest of this week. Winds also stay breezy all week. As we start the new week, we're hoping for some improvement with milder temperatures and drier skies. 

