Job Fair held at Fort Carson for military and veterans

The Pikes Peak Workforce Center has partnered with US Army and US Air Force transition assistance agencies to offer a "Connect with a Vet" hiring event.

The job fair is focused on helping transition military, veterans, Reserve/National Guard and Family members, including more than 75 employers. The employer representatives will be available to speak with and interview people during the event for open, available positions.

“Connect with a Vet is a tremendous opportunity for veterans and recently separated or transitioning military to have immediate access to dozens of viable employers,” said Deon Cobasky, military relations specialist with the Pikes Peak Workforce Center.

There will be a variety of different employers at the event, including those in law enforcement, automotive, information technology, city, county, and federal government, fire departments, staffing agencies, trucking, airlines and utilities/energy.

Organizers of the event hope that people take advantage of the opportunity, as there will be a number of employers ready and willing to hire.

The event will be held at the William Reed Special Event Center at Fort Carson on Wednesday February 21, from 1:30 to 4:00 p.m.

Attendees should bring multiple copies of their resume, for more information click on the link: http://ppwfc.org/Job-Fairs/250.