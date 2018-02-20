Winter Park offers discounted tickets for Winter Park Express

Skiers and snowboarders around Colorado now have some serious fresh powder on mountains around the state.

In celebration of the much needed snow, Amtrak and the Winter Park Resort is offering a discounted $29 ticket for every remaining seat on the Winter Park Express round-trip this weekend.

Skiers and riders will have a total of 1,440 minutes to take advantage of the low fare, as the "snow sale" will begin Wednesday at 8:00 a.m. and go until Thursday morning at 8:00 a.m.

According to the Winter Park Resort, the round trip tickets are usually $118, with some $58 tickets available for same day travel but all are encouraged to take advantage of this deal.

Winter Park will also be hosting the National Sports Center for Disabled's Wells Fargo Ski Cup this weekend, where people can watch some of the best Paralympians compete before they head to PyeongChang for the Paralympic games on March 8.

Discounted tickets for this weekend are available HERE.