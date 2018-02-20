El Paso County to hold public meeting on I-25 expansion

El Paso County is hosting a public meeting at Lewis-Palmer High School to discuss planning for the I-25 expansion between Monument and Castle Rock.

Board of County Commissioners President Darryl Glenn requested the meeting location to be more convenient for people who use I-25 on their daily commutes to work in the Denver area.

“We have all received calls and emails from residents who want to come to a meeting to learn more about the project and in particular to share their objections to possible future management of the newly added lanes through the use of tolls and some of these citizens have told us that they are literally stuck in traffic through the gap area every evening and have been unable to attend the CDOT evening meetings,” said Commissioner Glenn. “There is probably no time and place that works for everybody but scheduling this on a Saturday morning at the high school should at least make it easier for the weekday commuters.”

According to a release, the 18-mile section of I-25 between Monument and Castle Rock has been described as "Colorado's highest priority transportation need."

“This expansion has to get done. This stretch of highway is configured today just as it was when it was built in the 1960’s. With either three or four lanes in each direction at both ends, this 18-mile bottleneck gap is downright dangerous. So we all have to make sure that we keep working together to get this done,” says Commissioner Mark Waller.

The meeting will involve commissioners, CDOT representatives, and all citizens who want to attend to ask questions or voice their concerns.

The meeting will be held in the 'Commons' area at Lewis-Palmer High School at 10:00 a.m. on February 24.

The County says for those who can't attend, there will be a similar meeting at Centennial Hall in downtown Colorado Springs in March.