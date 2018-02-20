Heating safety tips for cold temperatures

The Colorado Springs Fire Department is reminding people of heating safety tips during these cold temperatures.
The National Fire Protection Association offers a list of safety tips on how to keep your home safe with heating equipment, as it is a leading cause of home fire deaths. The NFPA says that half of heating equipment fires are reported during December, January and February, some of the coldest months of the year.
As @springsgov faces very cold weather today and tonight please note the Home Heating Safety Sheet attached: https://t.co/wxoZoKxAKu #education #IsYourHomeSafe— CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) February 20, 2018
Here are some steps in preventing heating-related fires from happening:
With approaching winter weather coming to our area, be sure to keep track of all weather-weather closures and delays on KOAA.com.
With approaching winter weather coming to our area, be sure to keep track of all weather-weather closures and delays on KOAA.com.
According to the Food and Drug Administration, a number of dog foods and treats are being recalled.
According to the Food and Drug Administration, a number of dog foods and treats are being recalled.
Colorado Springs Police said they found eight undetonated explosives and marijuana concentrate inside a home following reported explosions at the home Friday night.
Colorado Springs Police said they found eight undetonated explosives and marijuana concentrate inside a home following reported explosions at the home Friday night.
Plan on giving yourself plenty of extra time for your Tuesday morning commute. The roads are icy and snowpacked just about every where across the Front Range.
Plan on giving yourself plenty of extra time for your Tuesday morning commute. The roads are icy and snowpacked just about every where across the Front Range.