Heating safety tips for cold temperatures

The Colorado Springs Fire Department is reminding people of heating safety tips during these cold temperatures.

The National Fire Protection Association offers a list of safety tips on how to keep your home safe with heating equipment, as it is a leading cause of home fire deaths. The NFPA says that half of heating equipment fires are reported during December, January and February, some of the coldest months of the year.

As @springsgov faces very cold weather today and tonight please note the Home Heating Safety Sheet attached: https://t.co/wxoZoKxAKu #education #IsYourHomeSafe — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) February 20, 2018

Here are some steps in preventing heating-related fires from happening: