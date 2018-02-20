Quantcast

Heating safety tips for cold temperatures

COLORADO SPRINGS -

The Colorado Springs Fire Department is reminding people of heating safety tips during these cold temperatures.

The National Fire Protection Association offers a list of safety tips on how to keep your home safe with heating equipment, as it is a leading cause of home fire deaths. The NFPA says that half of heating equipment fires are reported during December, January and February, some of the coldest months of the year.

Here are some steps in preventing heating-related fires from happening: 

  • Keep anything that can burn at least three feet away from heating equipment, like the furnace, fireplace, wood stove, or portable space heater.
  • Have a three-foot “kid-free zone” around open fires and space heaters.
  • Never use your oven to heat your home.
  • Have a qualified professional install stationary space heating equipment, water heaters or central heating equipment according to the local codes and manufacturer’s instructions.
  • Have heating equipment and chimneys cleaned and inspected every year by a qualified professional.
  • Remember to turn portable heaters off when leaving the room or going to bed.
  • Always use the right kind of fuel, specified by the manufacturer, for fuel burning space heaters.
  • Make sure the fireplace has a sturdy screen to stop sparks from flying into the room. Ashes should be cool before putting them in a metal container. Keep the container a safe distance away from your home.
  • Test smoke alarms at least once a month.
