Fremont Co Sanitation District votes against Arkansas Riverwalk Trail extension

The Fremont County Sanitation District has voted 6-1 against a controversial project to extend the Arkansas Riverwalk Trail another seven miles for a route from Canon City’s west side to Florence. The proposed route follows an easement leased by utilities through private farmland.

District Director Mike Smith put forward a motion to grant the easement with provisions to "minimize impacts on adjoining private landowners." While this effort has failed, it may come up again in future meetings.

The provisions in the motion included woven wire fencing along the easement, culverts or underpasses to allow for passage of cattle, gates and ramps allowing farm equipment to cross, signage that discourages trespassing, insurance carried by the Recreation District, and not allowing construction to begin until other areas for the proposed trail are secured for use.

A patchwork of land ownership makes the plan extremely difficult with some landowners consenting to easements while others oppose.

Packed house here at the Fremont County Sanitation District. Board is voting on the route for expansion of the Arkansas Riverwalk Trail @KOAA pic.twitter.com/uFa1tlxN2c — Sam Kraemer (@SamKraemerTV) February 20, 2018

Planners identified a narrow strip of land owned by the local sanitation district, for underground sewage lines, as their preferred option.

The problem is the farming family that agreed to lease the small strip of land decades ago is opposed to the trail project. The leased land runs right through their property, causing concerns of direct access to their land.

County leaders say the trail and farming can coexist. The farmer says it is not that simple.