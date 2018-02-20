Pueblo library reaches "final four" in national competition

Pueblo has made the "final four" in a contest for the best library in the country.

The Pueblo City-County Library District was one of 116 nominations submitted for the Leslie Knope Award for Best Public Library--put on by an organization called Engaging Local Government Leaders.

The award is named after a fictitious character in the NBC sitcom "Parks and Rec," which was on air between 2009 and 2015.

Last week, Pueblo beat out State College, PA in the Elite 8.

They are now facing off against Lawrence, KS this week for a shot at the Championship Round.

To cast your vote, click here.

For more information on the library, click here.