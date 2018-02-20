Car accident causes gas leak near Black Forest

A woman lost control of her vehicle and hit a gas meter at Burgess and Windmill Roads at about 9:00 a.m. this morning. The eastbound lanes are closed in the area outside of Black Forest. Crews are working to repair a gas leak as a result. Authorities are reporting a strong gas smell in the area.

It's unknown what condition the driver is in and whether or not she'll face any charges in the accident. Expect delays.