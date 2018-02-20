Quantcast

Car accident causes gas leak near Black Forest - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

Car accident causes gas leak near Black Forest

Posted: Updated:
Written By Nia Bender
Connect

A woman lost control of her vehicle and hit a gas meter at Burgess and Windmill Roads at about 9:00 a.m. this morning. The eastbound lanes are closed in the area outside of Black Forest. Crews are working to repair a gas leak as a result.  Authorities are reporting a strong gas smell in the area. 

It's unknown what condition the driver is in and whether or not she'll face any charges in the accident. Expect delays.

IN THE KOAA 5 APP? - CLICK HERE FOR THE COLORADO SPRINGS & PUEBLO TRAFFIC MAP

Statewide road conditions: http://www.cotrip.org/

Traffic Incident Map

WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2018, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?