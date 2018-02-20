KOAA 5 Olympic Coverage: Tuesday, February 20th

KOAA 5 is your home for coverage of the Winter Olympic games in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

Here is a list of the events for Tuesday, February 20th:

1:00 p.m.

Nordic Combined - After winning all four available gold medals at last year’s World Championships, Germany looks to extend its Nordic Combined reign onto Olympic snow. Johannes Rydzek and Eric Frenzel are top contenders in the men’s individual large hill event, with brothers Bryan and Taylor Fletcher representing Team USA.

6:00 p.m.

Alpine - American Lindsey Vonn, 33, seeks a second downhill gold eight years after victory in Vancouver; any medal would make her the oldest woman in Alpine history to climb an Olympic podium.

10:05 p.m.

Figure Skating - Figure Skating continues with the ladies’ short program. Team USA is represented by upstart Bradie Tennell, fresh off victory at the 2018 U.S. Championships; 2010 Olympian Mirai Nagasu; and 18-year-old Karen Chen, who placed fourth at last year’s World Championships. Yevgenia Medvedeva, competing as an Olympic Athlete from Russia (OAR), is the gold-medal favorite.

11:35 p.m.

Full News 5 broadcast schedule during Olympics coverage

Tuesday 2/20:

4:30 a.m. - 7:00 a.m. - News 5 Today

4:00 p.m. - News 5 Special Edition

5:00 p.m. - News 5 at 5 p.m.

5:30 p.m. - Olympic Zone

10:30 p.m. - News 5 Special Edition