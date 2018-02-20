Quantcast

Power outage affects customers in northern Colorado Springs

Written By Nia Bender
A power outage affected roughly three thousand customers in the Briargate area this morning. Crews have been able to restore power to the entire area.  Colorado Springs Utilities hasn't given a specific reason for the outage. 

