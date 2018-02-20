Weather Alert Day: Bitter Cold Today, Snow In Some Areas Again Tonight



Today's Forecast:

Other than flurries during the morning commute the snow FINALLY stopped around 5am but that didn't mean we had a great commute into work. Snow totals seemed to range from 1 to 4 inches through the lower elevations, higher totals through the bigger elevations. The snow will be finished for most of southern Colorado today but more snow will work back in during the mid afternoon through this evening for parts of Fremont county and especially Teller county through northern El Paso. It will stay very cold today with most areas in the teens during the day and single digits back in the forecast tonight.

(A very brisk view from the First Alert 5 Weather Deck)

COLORADO SPRINGS: High - 18; Low - 5. Windy and cold today, late afternoon and overnight snow possible favoring the north and west sides of the city, snow between a few tenths to 1.5 inches possible, again mainly on the north side.

PUEBLO: High - 17; Low - 5. Windy, cold and cloudy today, no more snow expected today or tonight. Cloudy with single digits returning this evening.

CANON CITY: High - 19; Low - 10. Mainly dry today but cold, late day and evening snow possible mainly west and north of the city, up to 0.5" could fall in city limits. Temperatures will fall to the single digits tonight.

WOODLAND PARK: High - 21; Low - 0. Very cold again today with afternoon and overnight snow expected. Snow totals between 0.5 to 3 inches of snow, lows tonight will fall back towards 0.

TRI-LAKES: High - Upper Teens; Low - Near 0. Very cold again today with afternoon and overnight snow expected. Snow totals between 0.5 to 3 inches of snow, lows tonight will fall back towards 0.

PLAINS: High - Upper Teens/Low 20s; Low - Below 10. Very cold and dry today. Lows back to the single digits tonight with wind chills in the negatives.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High - Mid/Upper 20s; Low - Below 10. Warmest part of the area, looking dry. Very chilly again tonight.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK OR NEXT WEATHER MAKER:

Next snow chance looks to be around Thursday evening but our weather modeling is still up in the air for exact timing and snow totals, regardless we will keep temperatures very chilly through Wednesday. The weekend is starting to look like we'll see snow Saturday but this system is also a bit out of our reach to give much more than an early look