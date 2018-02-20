Quantcast

Snowy commutes along the Front Range this morning - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

Snowy commutes along the Front Range this morning

Posted: Updated:
Written By Nia Bender
Connect
COLORADO SPRINGS -

Plan on giving yourself plenty of extra time for your Tuesday morning commute. The roads are icy and snowpacked just about every where across the Front Range. CDOT has 375 snow plows out working on the highways this morning, but conditions are far from perfect. 

Colorado Springs and Fountain are both on accident alert. If you're involved in a minor accident, alcohol and drugs are not suspected and there's no damage to public property, exchange information with the other driver. You have 72-hours to file an accident report at either your local police station or online at https://www.colorado.gov/pacific/dmv/report-accident

WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2018, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?