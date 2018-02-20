Snowy commutes along the Front Range this morning

With approaching winter weather coming to our area, be sure to keep track of all weather-weather closures and delays on KOAA.com.
With approaching winter weather coming to our area, be sure to keep track of all weather-weather closures and delays on KOAA.com.
Vandals and thieves are destroying a new community garden in Pueblo.
Vandals and thieves are destroying a new community garden in Pueblo.
According to the Food and Drug Administration, a number of dog foods and treats are being recalled.
According to the Food and Drug Administration, a number of dog foods and treats are being recalled.
Colorado Springs Police said they found eight undetonated explosives and marijuana concentrate inside a home following reported explosions at the home Friday night.
Colorado Springs Police said they found eight undetonated explosives and marijuana concentrate inside a home following reported explosions at the home Friday night.