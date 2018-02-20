Snowy commutes along the Front Range this morning

Plan on giving yourself plenty of extra time for your Tuesday morning commute. The roads are icy and snowpacked just about every where across the Front Range. CDOT has 375 snow plows out working on the highways this morning, but conditions are far from perfect.

Colorado Springs and Fountain are both on accident alert. If you're involved in a minor accident, alcohol and drugs are not suspected and there's no damage to public property, exchange information with the other driver. You have 72-hours to file an accident report at either your local police station or online at https://www.colorado.gov/pacific/dmv/report-accident