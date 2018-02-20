Snowy commutes across the Front Range today

Plan on giving yourself plenty of extra time for your Tuesday commute. The roads are icy and snowpacked just about every where across the Front Range. CDOT has 375 snow plows out working on the highways today, but conditions are far from perfect.

A good majority of southern Colorado is on Accident Alert.

Colorado Springs, Custer County, El Paso County, Fountain, Fremont County, Pueblo and Teller County, are all on accident alert. If you're involved in a minor accident, alcohol and drugs are not suspected and there's no damage to public property, exchange information with the other driver. You have 72-hours to file an accident report at either your local police station or online at https://www.colorado.gov/pacific/dmv/report-accident

Send photos to mypics@koaa.com or share via social media Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Check back here as News 5 will keep you updated on any road closures or school delays as the situation develops.

RELATED:

Latest First Alert 5 Forecast

Traffic conditions updates