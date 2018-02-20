Dr. Nat Sobin wins February Teachers First Award

Dr. Nat Sobin was honored with the KOAA News 5's Teachers First Award on Wednesday.

He is an outstanding engineering teacher at Mesa Ridge High School in Widefield School District 3.

Sobin was nominated by his other teachers for his excellence in teaching and dedication to his students.

They tell News 5, more often than not, he's the first one in the door every morning and the last one to leave.

"Most of the teachers, they'll leave right after, but he'll stay as long as we need to, like for our robot competitions, he'll stay until like 5:30 p.m. and he has a family too but he'll stay here until we're done with it," Isaac Remington, a junior at Mesa Ridge High School said.

"I mean it's like the best job on planet earth, I get to go through and convey things that I'm very passionate about and really like and kinda sell themselves," Dr. Sobin said.

