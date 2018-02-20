Quantcast

Dr. Nat Sobin wins February Teachers First Award - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

Dr. Nat Sobin wins February Teachers First Award

Posted: Updated:
WIDEFIELD -

Dr. Nat Sobin was honored with the KOAA News 5's Teachers First Award on Wednesday. 

He is an outstanding engineering teacher at Mesa Ridge High School in Widefield School District 3.

Sobin was nominated by his other teachers for his excellence in teaching and dedication to his students.

They tell News 5, more often than not, he's the first one in the door every morning and the last one to leave.

"Most of the teachers, they'll leave right after, but he'll stay as long as we need to, like for our robot competitions, he'll stay until like 5:30 p.m. and he has a family too but he'll stay here until we're done with it," Isaac Remington, a junior at Mesa Ridge High School said.

"I mean it's like the best job on planet earth, I get to go through and convey things that I'm very passionate about and really like and kinda sell themselves," Dr. Sobin said.

For more information on how you can nominate outstanding teachers across southern Colorado, click here.

Teacher's First Award Qualifications

AWARD
One teacher a month, in March and April, will be chosen to receive the award.
Teachers First recipients will receive $500 for classroom supplies for the following year.
They will also receive a $250 Salsa Brava gift card, and Salsa Brava will host up to 8 people for each winner.

PURPOSE
To recognize and honor teachers who exemplify excellence in teaching.
To encourage and inspire others.
To raise the importance of the teaching profession.

QUALIFICATIONS
Must be currently teaching in a Southern Colorado accredited public or private elementary/grade school.

NOMINATION PROCESS AND RESTRICTIONS
Nominations will be accepted all year. Applications received in the summer months will be considered the following semester.
Please do not submit additional support materials (photos, DVD's, audio cassettes)
Nominations must include:

    *The Nomination Form
    *Letters of Nomination. It is suggested, but not mandatory, that three letters of nomination be submitted:
        1. One letter from nominator
        2. One letter of recommendation from individual other than family member
        3. One letter from school principal or administrator
      (Phone inquiries will not be accepted.)

Nominations are to be submitted by mail or on-line.
Nomination materials will not be returned.
Only complete nominations will be considered.
Winner will be featured on News5*.
*Winner, nominee and school agree to be featured on News5.

GUIDELINES FOR WRITING A LETTER OF RECOMMENDATION
Describe specific examples of how this teacher cares.
Describe how this teacher provides a positive, stimulating classroom.
Explain how this teacher makes a connection with his/her students.
Tell what this teacher does that is above and beyond normal duties.
Be specific on how the teacher helps develop successful members of the community. 
WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2018, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?