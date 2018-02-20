American siblings take bronze, Canadians take gold in ice dance

Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir have won the gold medal in ice dance at the Pyeongchang Olympics, becoming the most decorated figure skaters in Olympic history with their third gold and fifth medal overall.
The Canadian pair scored a record 206.07 points, highlighted by their dramatic free dance set to the music of Moulin Rouge, to beat training partners Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron.
??: Virtue/Moir ????— NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 20, 2018
??: Papadakis/Cizeron ????
??: Shibutani/Shibutani ???? pic.twitter.com/LHvULkthtm
The French pair broke their own world record for a free dance with 123.35 points to "Moonlight Sonata," forcing Virtue and Moir to beat their own best by 3.28 points. The Canadians' score of 122.40 points gave them room to spare.
American siblings Maia and Alex Shibutani took the bronze medal with a strong free skate.
.@maiashibutani and @alexshibutani called this free dance the third part of a trilogy.— NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 20, 2018
It did not disappoint. #WinterOlympics https://t.co/fmMl0C4Amf pic.twitter.com/Hkfw64JvFy
