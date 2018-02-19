With bitter cold and snow impacting parts of the News 5 viewing area, be sure to keep track of all weather-weather closures and delays on KOAA.com.

School Delays

Cheraw Public School: 2 Hours Late (Effective tomorrow - Tue Feb 20th)

Crowley Co. Schools: 2 Hours Late (Effective tomorrow - Tue Feb 20th)

Rocky Ford School District R2 - 2 Hours Late (For Tue. Feb 20th)

Swink Sch. Dist.: 2 Hours Late (Effective tomorrow - Tue Feb 20th)

U.S. Air Force Academy closed to visitors tomorrow Tuesday, February 20th.

Tuesday morning will be a Weather Alert Day due to slick roads, snow and cold air.

A strong piece of energy pushed across the viewing area Monday night and produced bands of heavy snow.

There was three inches at the KOAA studios in 2 hours. 2 to 4" of snow across El Paso County. Expect accidents Monday night and during the commute Tuesday morning. Expect it to be slick and slow. Another little piece of energy will pass through Tuesday afternoon and evening. Expect another shot of snow mainly focused over the Pikes Peak Region. Very cold arctic air will stay parked over the area. Highs Tuesday will be at or below freezing along I-25. Another storm could bring another shot of snow late Friday into Saturday.

Check back here as News 5 will keep you updated on any road closures or school delays as the situation develops.

