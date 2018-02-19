New rock garden in Pueblo vandalized

Vandals and thieves are destroying a new community garden in Pueblo.

Less than 24 hours after its dedication on Saturday dozens of painted rocks in the garden at Lake Minnequa Park were taken and some broken.

The garden, meant to bring the community together, was pretty bare on Monday.

Up until Sunday afternoon, the area was filled with almost 100 painted rocks. With the recent theft, the group in charge has to start over.

"We had a rock painting party. The rocks that were painted were left here in our rock garden."

What started as a weekend of community building on Saturday soon turned into heartbreak for Sharon Berendes and other members of the Pueblo Rocks! group.

Berendes told News 5 that members of the group visited the garden on Sunday afternoon only to find the rocks gone and the dedication plaque destroyed.

"I don't understand why people have to bring negative into such a positive movement that we're bringing."

That movement: to create a more tight-knit community in the area of Lake Minnequa Park by creating these special rocks.

Berendes says during Saturday's rock painting party kids created "everything from supporting our police forces to Valentine's hearts to dinosaurs, just imagination ran wild...it was the community's rocks that were taken. That's what makes it so heartbreaking."

Heartbreaking, but as Berendes says, something that won't stop the group from trying again.

Berendes says a police report has been filed, but who is responsible for the vandalism is still unknown.

On Monday, people were starting to bring new rocks to the garden to replace the ones that were taken.



