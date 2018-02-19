The Latest: Canadian ice dancers vie for more medals

The Latest on the Pyeongchang Olympics (all times local):



10 a.m.



Canadian ice dancers Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir are aiming to become the most accomplished figure skaters in Olympic history as the free dance begins at Gangneung Ice Arena.



Virtue and Moir lead their training partners and biggest rivals, Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron of France, by less than two points after their record-breaking short dance Monday.



The Canadians already have two gold and two silver medals at the Olympics. That total is tied with Russia's Evgeni Plushenko and Sweden's Gillis Grafstrom for most among figure skaters.



There are three American teams in medal contention, including reigning national champions Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue, who were third after the short dance.



___



9:50 a.m.



Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir, who already have helped Canada win gold in the figure skating team competition, head into the ice dance free skate at the Pyeongchang Olympics in first place. Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron are in second after overcoming a wardrobe malfunction in the short program Monday.



The three American teams are right behind them. American champions Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue are in third, siblings Maia and Alex Shibutani are in fourth, and Madison Chock and Evan Bates are in seventh.



Also Tuesday, there are qualifying games in men's hockey, and the women kick off their first bobsled heats. Not yet clear is whether there will be any resolution to a Russian doping case involving a curler that could jeopardize the country's chances of marching under its own flag in the closing ceremony.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

